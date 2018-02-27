'Main Street Duncan' receives award for community investment

Main Street Duncan will be presented an award for reaching $20 million in re-investment in the Duncan community. (Source Main Street Duncan)

The "Main Street Duncan" charitable organization is receiving a special award on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma Main Street Center will be presenting the group and the Duncan City Council with an award for reaching th $20 million mark for re-investment in the local community.

Main Street Duncan tracks money spent by businesses and private donors to rejuvenate the downtown area of the city. They work with merchants and property owners in downtown to chart improvements to buildings, properties and public spaces. The group says they track everything from the cost of a building purchase to the cost of paint and include it in their reports.

“We’re excited for this award,” said Main Street Duncan Executive Director, Destiny Ahlfenger in a press release. “We hope to receive the $25 Million Investment Award by the end of this year.”

The award will be presented to the group at 5:15 on Tuesday night inside the city council chambers at the Duncan Police Department located at 18 S. 7th Street.

For more information, visit www.mainstreetduncan.com

