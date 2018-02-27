Altus police investigating armed robbery on Monday night

Two masked men robbed the Mr. Bill;s on Broadway at gunpoint on Monday night. (Source Google)

Altus police are searching for two men involved in an armed robbery on Monday night.

Police say two masked men entered Mr. Bill's convenience store at 401 W. Broadway around 10 p.m. One pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money while the other stood near the front door. The two men then left the store on foot with an undetermined amount of money.

Altus police are reviewing surveillance video trying to gather more information about the two suspects.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.