Students hold Q&A session with Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) – Tuesday, students at Altus High School held a question and answer session with one of Oklahoma’s gubernatorial candidates.

With the election right around the corner, all of the candidates are on the road, campaigning across the state, but Tuesday’s event was actually not a campaign event. In fact, it was set up by the students' teacher because the kids showed an interest in how the campaign process truly works.

AP Government students at Altus High School spent about an hour this afternoon asking about the issues that are truly meaningful to them. Despite some of them not even being legally able to vote yet, they say today's class was an important one.

"There's a lot of kids my age who don't follow along with politics but we need to keep in mind that this is our future and this is what we're going to be voting on one day,” said Altus junior Kristin Valeria.

“I believe the people in our high school's now, we're going to be the people leading this country in 20 or 30 years, we're going to be the ones in office,” said Altus senior Gage Vernon.

"We can sit and read from textbooks or iPads all day and there's a lot of good information that can be taken from that. It's only one type of understanding and to have this personal face to face connection, I think that's just as important,” said Altus junior J.D. Wright.

Valeria said Tuesday was her first experience meeting one of our state's potential leaders.

"I felt like he wasn't talking at me, he was talking to me. It was really great to get his perspective and ask him questions. The questions that have been burning inside me and I can't get one on one with our current representatives,” Valeria said.

Students spent Monday’s class period watching Stitt's campaign videos and preparing their questions for today. Those questions touched on a variety of Oklahoma's current budgetary problems and the effects they've had on students in Altus.

"There are some things I have been frustrated about personally such as we've lost several of our language courses over the past several years. It was nice to be able to bring up issues such as that and bring them to the attention of someone who could potentially be representing us,” said Vernon.

The students said they appreciate Stitt coming to speak to them and their teacher for making the whole thing happen. They said they hope to see more students in the future getting opportunities to interact with our state's leaders and that they believe it would truly be good for our state's future.

