Cooking fire forces residents from Lawton home

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton firefighters were called out to a house fire Tuesday evening near Southwest 24th and Lee Boulevard.

It broke out just after 7 p.m. Everyone made it out safely and the fire was put out quickly. Officials say it started with a fire on the stove and left smoke damage throughout the house.

The American Red Cross was called in to help the residents living there.

