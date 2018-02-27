Lawton celebrates ISO class one rating - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton celebrates ISO class one rating

Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk spoke to the council about the new ISO rating. (Source KSWO) Lawton Fire Chief Dewayne Burk spoke to the council about the new ISO rating. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The city celebrated an achievement that could save citizens money on their insurance. The city earned an Insurance Services Office rating of class one. That's out of ten possible ratings. Less than 1/4 of one percent of cities across the U.S. has this rating.

It's used by some insurance companies to predict future fire losses.

Lawton's Fire Chief said they have been working years to improve the rating.

"I take a lot of pride in the fact that it's kind of a validation that some of the decisions that we have been making along the way are now coming back and paying off for the community and the department," Chief Dewayne Burk said.

The rating will go into effect May 1st.

Chief Burk said not every insurance agency relies on the ISO information and rates may differ so if you want to opt in on the savings, shop around to agencies who give discounts for a class 1 rating.

