Main Street Duncan wins 20 Million Dollar Investment Award

By Paula Van Drisse, Anchor
DUNCAN, OK (KSWO)-A major milestone was reached for the city of Duncan.  Main Street Duncan was awarded for reaching the 20-million dollar investment mark.

That's the amount that's been reinvested by businesses and private individuals to make improvements to the city’s downtown area.

Officials with the Oklahoma Main Street Center presented Main Street Duncan with the award at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
 
Destiny Ahlfenger, the organization's executive director, says they hope to receive the 25-Million Dollar Investment Award by the end of this year.

