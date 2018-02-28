FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Riley Scott - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Riley Scott

By Caitlin Williams, Anchor
COMANCHE COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

Confident in livestock judging and just about anything else he does, Riley Scott is dominating the show ring and his overall career in FFA. Just last week at the Stephens County Livestock Show he showed the Grand Champion Market Lamb and Grand Champion Wether Goat.

"We did extremely well," Riley said. "It was a lot of fun with my friends and family and another great time at the county show."

Outside of showing season, Riley goes to camps to help improve his leadership skills, and his livestock judging skills. He's traveled all across the country to judge and he's been very successful. Its something Ag Teacher and FFA Instructor, RJ Curry, couldn't be more proud of.

"He's a natural born leader, he'll help others and helps others outside of our FFA Chapter, so he does a really good job for us," Curry said.

Riley says one of the defining moments of his life was when he won the youth show at the Nebraska State Fair when he was 10-years-old. Ever since then, he's put in the work to win.

"You never know who is watching," he said. "It could be a future boss, could be someone you go to school for. I try to represent myself and my family the best I can no matter what I'm doing."

