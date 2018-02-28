Local shoppers react to Dick's ban on assault-style rifles

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Dick's Sporting Goods is ending the sale of assault-style rifles in all its stores. The retailer also said it will no longer sell high capacity magazines and firearms to those under 21.

“They don't have to have this around,” said Ronald Fralix, shopper. “Assault rifles are meant to kill other individuals."

"That decision is totally up to them,” said Tony Hood. “I don't support it."

This isn't the first time Dick's Sporting Goods has cut off sales of assault rifles after a school shooting.

They halted sales after the Sandy Hook massacre, but now after the Parkland shooting, they are removing them entirely from all 35 Field & Stream stores.

Some local customers disagree.



"I think it's more of a mental health problem than a gun problem,” said Hood.

Hood has children who are in elementary.

He owns two AR-15's, hunting rifles, shotguns, and pistols. And doesn't think those are an issue for those who can purchase them legally.

"I think if you're 18 years old and you are old enough to join the service to serve your country you're old enough to come to the store and buy a gun,” said Hood.

However, Fralix said that frame of mind is what he believes led to the Parkland shooting.

"It's not the kid, how the kid accessed the weaponry,” said Fralix.

In the statement, Dicks said gun violence is an epidemic taking the lives of too many people including our kids.

Which is exactly why Fralix said he supports the new ban.

"We live in the country and guns are guns,” said Fralix. “We hunt, but we don't kill. Unnecessarily we don't kill but killing other people that's bad."

