2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery uncasing ceremony postponed

By Makenzie Burk, Morning Anchor
FORT SILL, OK (KSWO) - Due to engine issues, the uncasing ceremony for the 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery, or "Deep Attack," has been moved to a later time.

This is after the Deep Attack Battalion was stuck in Alaska after their flight from South Korea, due to travel issues.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the unit confirmed their plane engine was not repairable and that they required a completely new aircraft. They did confirm they were all safe.

Their original "Welcome Home/Uncasing Ceremony" was set to start at 12:30pm.

According to Fort Sill officials, the ceremony has now been moved to 7pm Thursday. It will still be at the Rhinehart Fitness Center where they will unfurl their colors signifying their return to Fort Sill.

