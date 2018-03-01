Number of flu deaths in Oklahoma rises to 194

The number of flu deaths continnue to rise this flu season according to new numbers released by the OSDH. (Source KSWO)

The number of deaths in Oklahoma due to the flu continued to rise last week. The number has now reached 194.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 4,119 people have also been hospitalized since September 1, 2017 due to the flu virus.

According to the Associated Press, the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to the flu this season surpass any flu season in Oklahoma since the department began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record of 130 deaths was set last year.

