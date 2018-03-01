Early voting starts for Stephens County residents

Thursday is the first day of early voting for the March 6 Special Election across Oklahoma.

The only local race for Texoma is Oklahoma House District 51 where two Marlow residents are facing off to fill the vacancy. Democrat Charles Murdock is going up against Republican Brad Boles, who won his primary race back in January with over 96-percent of the vote.

Voters can go to the polls until 6 p.m. on Thursday. The Stephens County Courthouse will be open Friday from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Voters can go to their regular polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.