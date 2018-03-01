Youth Services of Stephens County closing due to state budget cr - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Youth Services of Stephens County closing due to state budget crisis

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Youth Services of Stephens County will be closing its doors on Friday. (Source KSWO) Youth Services of Stephens County will be closing its doors on Friday. (Source KSWO)
STEPHENS COUNTY, Ok (KSWO) -

State budget issues are causing one Stephens County group to shut its doors for good on Friday.

Youth Services for Stephens County said they had to make the tough decision to shut their doors due to budget issues impacting State of Oklahoma. The group said in a press release that they had been trying to deal with reduced funding for the past five years, including working with limited cash flow. But with the announcement this week that there would be an additional 2-percent budget reduction, the decision was made to close the doors.

"Our board had to make the decision that we can't make it," Chairman Joe Henderson said in a press release. "After much heartache and discussion, we felt there was no other option."

Youth Services' last day will be Friday, March 2. The group will be working with the Oklahoma Association for Youth Services and the Office of Juvenile Affairs to ensure needed services are provided through the transition.

