Tillman County man turns himself in to face charges in deadly hit-and-run

Dakota Kinder has been charged with two counts following a deadly hit and run in October 2017. (Source Tillman County)

The man charged with negligent homicide after authorities say he fled the scene of a deadly crash near Frederick has turned himself in.

Online court records show Dakota Kinder turned himself in on Thursday after his bond was lowered from $100,000 to $3,500.

He has bonded out.

The crash happened last October on State Highway 5 about four miles west of Frederick.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Dillon Barnard died after Kinder pulled out in front of him. The OHP said Kinder stopped and checked on Barnard but drove off thinking he was dead.

Stay with 7NEWS for the latest on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.