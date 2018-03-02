Homecoming ceremony for 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery delayed again

FORT SILL (KSWO) - The welcome home celebration for some Fort Sill soldiers has been delayed again.

The 2nd Battalion, 4th Field Artillery troops were set to come home at 12:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at the Rinehart Fitness Center. But now the time of the ceremony is yet to be determined.

It's not clear yet what caused this delay. Mechanical issues delayed the soldiers' arrival on Thursday, but post officials have confirmed they are back in the U.S.



Copyright 2018 KSWO. All Rights Reserved.