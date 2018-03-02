Luncheon allows local business owners to meet with state leaders - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Luncheon allows local business owners to meet with state leaders

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Business leaders had an opportunity to speak with lawmakers at their annual luncheon. (Source KSWO) Business leaders had an opportunity to speak with lawmakers at their annual luncheon. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

The City of Lawton held their Legislative Kick-Off Luncheon on Friday at the Lawton Country Club. 

Community leaders held a Q & A session with state legislators in attendance.

Those in attendance said these meetings are an important opportunity to speak with local senators and representatives.

"The good thing is that we have this opportunity with all of these business leaders and community leaders and civic leaders to get together to ask these guys that we voted for 'what are they doing? how do they think? how are they representing us?," Lawton Chamber Legislative Committee member Deano Cox said. "It's our opportunity to ask the hard questions, to expect those answers."

Some of the topics at the Legislative Luncheon included the state's budget, legalizing medical marijuana, education, healthcare and proposed gun control laws. 

