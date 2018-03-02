Career fair held at GPTC on Friday

Students from all of the Lawton high schools attended a career fair at the GPTC on Friday. (Source KSWO)

Students from the three Lawton High Schools toured the Economic Keys to Success Career Fair on Friday at the Great Plains Technology Center.

Twenty-two different employers had stations set up at the event including Goodyear, Platt College, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Comanche County Hospital.

Organizers said they hope this event exposes teens to a career field they'll love.

"We are concentrating on high school seniors," Eugene DeLoach, Chairman of the Economic Development Committee, said. "A lot of them are getting ready to graduate. Some have ideas of what they want to do. Some do not. We're giving them an opportunity to see what jobs are out there."

This is the first time this event has been held but DeLoach said they are hoping to make it into an annual event.

