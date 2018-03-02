Elementary students learn about healthcare field at fair

Students at Flower Mound Elementary got to explore the healthcare career field on Friday during their health fair. (Source KSWO)

Students at Flower Mound Elementary School in Lawton learned about health and safety ON Friday thanks to the OU College of Nursing and the Comanche Nation Higher Education program.

Thirteen stations were set up for the 5th Annual Health Fair. Each stations addressed a specific health topic from oral hygiene and exercising to coping with stress.

Former Bobcat and current OU nursing student Alissa Willitt says that this event is about teaching children to make healthy choices.

"So this health fair is really about teaching kids healthy lifestyles," Willitt said. "And it provides a fun and inspirational learning experience."

Students were also able to tour a helicopter, ambulances and other emergency personnel vehicles during the fair.

Willitt said this is a program they hope to continue at rural schools in our area.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.