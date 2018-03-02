2018 Tour of Homes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Finding the right home is always a tough decision, but Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders Association is hoping to make it easier.

The association revived its Tour of Homes this year. The last showcase was in 2015.

"Typically, in this area you don't have the various colors of your carpentry and the walls and the fixtures,” said Richard Hixon, builder. “A lot of them stick to what they've done what sells houses, but we wanted to highlight and showcase something brand new that are trends in other areas."



Hixon is the builder for the project home. He said it took nearly eight months to construct this home.



It's 2,500 square feet and complete with modern appliances and smart connect services.



Besides the project home, the other 15 homes are located throughout Lawton, Cache, and Elgin. Each range from 200- 500 thousand dollars.



Homeowners can go to a lender to become qualified.



President Doug Ade said now is the best time to purchase.



"Mortage rates are moving slowly upwards they're still very favorable,” said Ade. “From 4.5 to less than 5 percent right now."



Hixon said their goal is to give future home buyers the opportunity to see what they want in their dream home.



"It's an extremely well-built home,’ said Hixon. “Higher efficiency, more modern equipment, higher class quality furnishing."



"If you're a prospective home buyer looking to buy a home you probably need to come out and take a look because in the near future I think in years to come rates will be increasing,” said Ade.

The tour starts Saturday and will run from 11a.m. to 4p.m. and continue Sunday from 1p.m.to 4p.m.

A five-dollar donation is requested to view the Project Home. Proceeds will benefit the "Food for Kids" nonprofit.

For a complete list of home sites click here.

