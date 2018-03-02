Leslie Powell Gallery opens three new exhibits

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton artist's work is one of three exhibits now on display at the Leslie Powell Foundation Gallery.



Ed Hoosier is Native American and most of his work on display centers around that.



His exhibit, "Postcards from the Red Road" explores different things on what being Native American means to him.



Another exhibit is by Oklahoma Printmakers Network. The art on display is from a print exchange the print makers did about a year ago.



The third and final exhibit is from the Oklahoma Arts Council's: Oklahoma Arts and the Military Initiative. The art on display is from veterans in Lawton and across the state. They created it during a workshop program that the council is trying out.

Matthew Hughes, the Executive Director of the gallery says "They're testing it out to see how it affects the vets and just trying promote art and give the vets something to do."



If you missed the reception, you can see the exhibits Monday through Friday from noon to 4:00 p.m. until the end of the month.



It's free for people to come and look at the artwork.

