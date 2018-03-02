$80K scholarship endowment to benefit local agriculture students - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

$80K scholarship endowment to benefit local agriculture students

By Monte Brown, Anchor
LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Local agriculture students will have scholarship opportunities for years to come thanks to some big donations announced Friday night in Lawton.
 
In all, the Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club was able to create an $80,000 scholarship endowment. It's thanks to a $40,000 donation from the McMahon Foundation and four $10,000 contributions from legacy donors. The announcement came at Friday night's premium sale at the Great Plains Coliseum. That's where students have been showcasing their livestock up for sale this week ahead of next week's Oklahoma Youth Expo.

"It's a 24-7 project," said Comanche County Saddle and Sirloin Club Chairman Jamie Glover. "So these students learn how to work hard. They learn science. They learn math. They learn budgeting. They learn to persevere. Maybe in defeat they need to go back and do something different. but to also be graceful in victory."

The first winners of the new legacy scholarships are Madeline Musick of Elgin FFA and Mitchell Batiste and Bradley Albert of Lawton FFA.

