Surveillance photos of Altus robbery suspects released - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Surveillance photos of Altus robbery suspects released

Two robbery suspects inside a convenience store in Altus. (Source: Altus Police Department) Two robbery suspects inside a convenience store in Altus. (Source: Altus Police Department)
Two robbery suspects inside a convenience store in Altus. (Source: Altus Police Department) Two robbery suspects inside a convenience store in Altus. (Source: Altus Police Department)

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police are still asking for your help in finding two men who were involved in an armed robbery. Police officials just released surveillance photos of the two suspects inside the convenience store around 10 on Monday night. The store is at 401 West Broadway.

One suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The other stood at the front door of the shop. They ran off with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly