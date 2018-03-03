Surveillance photos of Altus robbery suspects released

ALTUS, OK (KSWO) - Altus police are still asking for your help in finding two men who were involved in an armed robbery. Police officials just released surveillance photos of the two suspects inside the convenience store around 10 on Monday night. The store is at 401 West Broadway.

One suspect pointed a gun at the employee and demanded money. The other stood at the front door of the shop. They ran off with an undetermined amount of money.

If you have any information on this robbery, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward.

