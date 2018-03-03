Frederick hosts annual Oyster Fry - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Frederick hosts annual Oyster Fry

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- One of the largest events in the town for the whole year left many leaving with a full stomach! Gallons of fried and raw oysters were served to 700 people at Frederick's 29th annual Oyster Fry! That along with homemade bread, cold slaw, and cocktail sauce. There was also a craft show and 30 food and home item vendors for visitors to shop. Each year the event is put on by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Felisha Crawford said the event is not just about eating oysters, but also getting to know the people in your community

"It's also an opportunity to show off our community of all of the things we have,” said Crawford. “We are an extremely friendly city, and this is a great time to welcome folks in and show them how friendly and great Frederick is."

Proceeds collected from the oyster fry will be donated to the Chamber of Commerce for future events throughout the year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly