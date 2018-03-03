Frederick hosts annual Oyster Fry

FREDERICK, OK (KSWO)- One of the largest events in the town for the whole year left many leaving with a full stomach! Gallons of fried and raw oysters were served to 700 people at Frederick's 29th annual Oyster Fry! That along with homemade bread, cold slaw, and cocktail sauce. There was also a craft show and 30 food and home item vendors for visitors to shop. Each year the event is put on by the Frederick Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director Felisha Crawford said the event is not just about eating oysters, but also getting to know the people in your community

"It's also an opportunity to show off our community of all of the things we have,” said Crawford. “We are an extremely friendly city, and this is a great time to welcome folks in and show them how friendly and great Frederick is."

Proceeds collected from the oyster fry will be donated to the Chamber of Commerce for future events throughout the year.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.