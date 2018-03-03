Father figures and daughters hit the dance floor

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)-Fathers and their daughters put on their dancing shoes at the 22nd annual Armed Services YMCA dance. Over 150 families came out for the event. Girls dressed up with their favorite dates, their fathers, uncles or grandpas, and took photos in the photo booth.

Brandon Wiley was one dad ready to dance the night away.

He said Saturday night was a perfect night to bond with his little girls.

"I put them first so I would do anything to be here ahead of anything,” said Wiley.

He added his girls have been planning for the dance for a year. They bought new dresses and got their hair done just for the night!

The dance is hosted every year by the Armed Services YMCA.

