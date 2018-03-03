Young scholars awarded in Stephens Co. Science Fair - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Young scholars awarded in Stephens Co. Science Fair

Science fair winners show off their awards at the ceremony Saturday morning.
Aidan Duke, a 5th grader, shows off his two certificates he was awarded during the science fair's award ceremony.
Reagan Hicks, 5th graders, explains what her winning project was about. She studied bath bombs.

STEPHENS COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - The Stephens County Area Science Fair ended on Saturday, and some hard working students walked away with awards. The fair was rescheduled for Friday evening and Saturday morning. The students projects were judged on Friday night, and the next day the winners were announced!

The is the second year the Red River Technology Center has hosted the fair, and the judges had to grade 115 projects.

Some of the winners told us how they took home some of the prizes.

"I had to put a lot of work into my board, and I give it all to God because he helped me do all that and accomplish it," Aidan Duke, 5th grader said.

"I worked on my project really hard and hoped for the best," Reagan Hicks, 5th grader said.

Reagan won for project on bath bombs, and Aidan studied how bacteria grows on different objects.

These students and the others who won took home medals, certificates and a cash prize!

