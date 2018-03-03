Lawton author publishes first books

Author Jeanette Davis signs one of her books to give to Mayor Fred Fitch at her book signing event. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A Lawton author, who just released her first two books, signed copies of them on Saturday at the Salt Cellar. Jeanette Davis wrote Passion to Prevail in Marriage and Passion to Prevail Victory in Life. They are mainly Christian books, but with a universal message that you need passion in life and marriage to be successful.

Davis said it took nearly a year and a half to write and get her books published, and that writing comes natural to her.

"I've been writing off and on all my life," Davis said. "I've always took notes. I love to journal. I just always just love to take copious notes in anything that I do. It wasn't until a year or so ago that I felt the push to write."

Lawton Mayor Fred Fitch stopped by to give her a certificate of congratulations for her success.

A few copies of her book may be purchased at the Salt Cellar on Cache Road, but Davis says to guarantee a copy just log on to her website or find it on Amazon.

