Chickasha woman stabbed to death

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) -The Chickasha Police Department is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home.

According to Police, It happened Saturday night around 7:30 pm at 928 S. 2nd Street.

Jessica Marie Hayes reported she had been stabbed by her stepfather, Jesus Gaspar Delira and that her mother, Lisa Marie Delira was dead.

Officers found Jesus Delira inside the home and arrested him.

Officers also found Lisa Delira's body, who had been stabbed to death.

Hayes was transported by Mediflight to Oklahoma City for emergency medical treatment.

Jesus Delira is being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending charges.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over as the lead investigative agency.

Police say there are no other suspects at the this time.

