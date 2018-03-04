Chickasha woman stabbed to death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Chickasha woman stabbed to death

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO) -The Chickasha Police Department is investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death inside a home.

According to Police, It happened Saturday night around 7:30 pm at 928 S. 2nd Street.

Jessica Marie Hayes reported she had been stabbed by her stepfather, Jesus Gaspar Delira and that her mother, Lisa Marie Delira was dead.

Officers found Jesus Delira inside the home and arrested him.

Officers also found Lisa Delira's body, who had been stabbed to death.

Hayes was transported by Mediflight to Oklahoma City for emergency medical treatment.

Jesus Delira is being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center pending charges.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has taken over as the lead investigative agency.

Police say there are no other suspects at the this time.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly