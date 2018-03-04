Families visit the Tour of Homes

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Families got a taste of how their dream home could look and what it takes to build one this weekend at the Southwest Oklahoma Home Builders Association 2018 Tour of Homes. The tour included 16 homes in Lawton, Cache, and Elgin. Homes are priced from $200,000 to $500,000. Rachel Thomas and her husband are first-time buyers. They were looking for a five-bedroom home to fit their family. She said many of the homes on the tour matched their preference.

"The flooring, the flooring is awesome,” said Thomas. “The bar setup is awesome, the entrance. Just everything really."

Thomas added that they are hoping to settle on a home by the end of the year.

If you were unable to make it out to the tour this weekend here’s a complete list of home sites.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.