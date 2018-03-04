American Legion Post 29 hosts fundraiser for remodeling

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton's American Legion Post 29 and the Latin American Community Club hosted a fajita dinner fundraiser on Sunday to give back to our local veterans. Specifically they want to help remodel American Legion Post 29 and give back to veteran programs. People got to eat two fajitas, rice, and beans for their donation.

Event coordinator Junior Mendieta said the day was dedicated to the veterans.

"We're trying to show the county here in town that we are here to help the veterans and things like that,” said Mendieta.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.