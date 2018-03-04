VFW offers veterans free music lessons

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans, Wounded Warriors, and their family members cranked up the music on Sunday at the VFW Jam! Sunday was the first day of the free band lesson event. It's held at VFW Post 5263 on the second and fourth Sunday of each month. Visitors can practice singing, and played instruments like the drums, guitar, bass and more!This is a free lesson for them. Instruments are provided, but some can bring them from home.

Event organizer and veteran George Keck said the lessons are an opportunity for peace of mind.

"Some of us have a lot of things going on in our head and not all of it is good,” said Keck. “Playing music often helps to sooth the soul.”

Active duty, retired veterans, wounded warriors and their families are all welcome to join for free.

The next lesson is on March 18 starting at 1 p.m. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

