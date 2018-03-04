VFW offers veterans free music lessons - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

VFW offers veterans free music lessons

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Veterans, Wounded Warriors, and their family members cranked up the music on Sunday at the VFW Jam! Sunday was the first day of the free band lesson event. It's held at VFW Post 5263 on the second and fourth Sunday of each month. Visitors can practice singing, and played instruments like the drums, guitar, bass and more!This is a free lesson for them. Instruments are provided, but some can bring them from home.

Event organizer and veteran George Keck said the lessons are an opportunity for peace of mind.

"Some of us have a lot of things going on in our head and not all of it is good,” said Keck. “Playing music often helps to sooth the soul.”

Active duty, retired veterans, wounded warriors and their families are all welcome to join for free.

The next lesson is on March 18 starting at 1 p.m. You can find more information on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly