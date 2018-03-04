Duncan police investigating threat made to school - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Duncan police investigating threat made to school

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - Duncan Public Schools has confirmed that police were investigating an alleged threat toward one of the schools. In a post to Facebook on Sunday night, they announced they were aware of the threat at Duncan Middle School for Monday. Shortly after that post was made, they updated the information saying Duncan police found it started with a 6th grade student and was shared to social media.

No official word on the details of the threat. Duncan Middle School should be sending out an email to parents with additional information.

The administration says if a parent wants to keep their child at home, the absence will be excused.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

