Eisenhower girls bowling team wins 6th State Championship

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -The Eisenhower girls bowling team is still celebrating after they clinched their 6th state title last week.

They defeated Jenks, Enid and Putnam City at the state tournament to win the title. The girls are a close knit and that's why they believe teamwork was the main reason they won.

The Eisenhower girls bowling team makes the sport look easy, but winning 6 state titles is not.



"When you've won already like 5 times in a row and going for your 6th win, no one wants you to win because they're like it's our turn, so it's really nerve wracking and you have to elope to the standard that you've set for ourselves," said Kaitlyn Esquer, a senior bowler.



"There were a lot of tears going around," said Kallie Guerassio, a senior bowler. "I was so happy. I was proud of us."



They say bonding outside of the bowling alley is their secret to success.



"They're like my sisters," said Guerassio. "I can honestly say I can like tell them anything I want and the coaches are father figures and they treat you like one of their own."



"I've really got close with my teammates," We're more like a small family than just friends or acquaintances, so it's really nice to be able to share this bonding experience."



DeAlani Fishbeck, a sophomore on the team says she's learned a lot this year, especially from the upperclassmen.



"I've learned about teamwork a lot," Fishbeck. "Before, I was by myself and when I bowled with them I learned how to have good sportsmanship and able to cheer them on or even if they're bowling bad or not as well."



Some of the girls are even going off to bowl in college. Esquer is going to Oklahoma Christian in the fall. She says bowling for Eisenhower the past four years prepared her for the future.



"I've got to experience what competition feels like so I feel like I am little bit more prepared to go on to the bigger competitions now in college," said Esquer. "Since I have already been traveling, in college, you get to travel a lot more so I will be ready for that."

The team will be at Twin Oaks bowling alley at Fort Sill on Thursday. They will be signing their state championship banner that will hang there for everyone to see.

