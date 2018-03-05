TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 52nd St. project will close the road on Tuesday

The ongoing 52nd Street project will cause two areas to be completely shutdown to traffic on Tuesday.

The City of Lawton put together this map for drivers.

Crews will be continuing to move waterlines during these times. This is part of a 480-day construction project which began in September of 2017.

Those with questions can call the City of Lawton Engineering Department at 580-581-3385

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.