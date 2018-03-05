LPS bus involved in crash Monday morning - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

LPS bus involved in crash Monday morning

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
A tree trimming truck rear-ended a school bus on Monday morning in west Lawton. (Source KSWO) A tree trimming truck rear-ended a school bus on Monday morning in west Lawton. (Source KSWO)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

A Lawton school bus was involved in a minor collision Monday morning.

Authorities say the crash occurred around 8:30 at 82nd Street and northwest Gray Warr Avenue. A tree trimming truck rear-ended the school bus. 

There were students on the bus at the time of the accident but there were no injuries reported. 

