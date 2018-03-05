Cotton Electric essay finalists announced

The Cotton Electric Co-Op has announced the ten finalists for their 2018 Rural Electric Youth Tour contest, “Energy Efficiency: How it Affects Me and Cotton Electric”.

These finalists were chosen after the contest was reduced to the final 25 best essays and those entrants participated in the interview portion of the contest at the Cotton Electric Company's headquarters in Walters.

Listed by school, the 10 finalists and their parents are:

Central High High School: Nathaniel Wright, son of Tami and Steve Wright;

Eisenhower High School: Gabhriel Barber, daughter of Felesha Barber and Corey Barber;

Grove Academy: Grant Anthony, son of Roni Alexander;

Marlow High School: Cole Newport, son of Nita Newport; Gavin Banks, son of Mindy and Tundy Banks; Madison Baker, daughter of Monica and Kenny Baker;

Velma-Alma High School: Macey Paramore, daughter of Krista and Dustin Paramore;

Walters High School: Calli Ray, daughter of Michael and Christy Ray; Sayre Tillery, son of Cydni Tillery and Brantly Tillery; and Sierra Haney, daughter of Retta Hollander and Scotty Hollander.

The ten finalists will recite their essays at the Cotton Electric banquet on March 29. Four winners will be chosen and those students will travel to Washington, D.C. for a week in June where they will join 1,500 students and get a chance to meet with Oklahoma's congressional delegation.

