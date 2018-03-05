Library gets new landscaping from LETA

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - The Lawton Enhancement Trust Authority gave the Lawton Public Library a $10,000 grant to freshen up the landscaping outside the building.

Chairman of the Library Board Patty Neuwirth said it’s wonderful they were able to get this grant because they've been trying to figure out what to do for decades.

"It had really fallen down in appearance,” she said.

LETA director Richard Rogalski said when they put their budget together, they put money aside for new projects and this fit the requirements. He said it may be expensive to add landscaping, but having it says a lot.

"This shows that we take pride in our library and that's why it's so important for us to do this," he said.

Neuwirth was happy to see the outside match the inside.

"We worked really hard on the inside, and it's so nice to have the outside look good too,” she said. “It's part of Lawton's public buildings. It needs to look good for the public."

Crews spent the month of January adding rocks, plants, and trees to beds that used to be empty or had old plants. The shrubs were also trimmed to make them look better.

Neuwirth said it's something they've needed to do for decades.

"We knew we were going to have to do something even if it meant getting out there with our own little shovels but of course, it's a lot of work to do what they did and we needed the professionals,” she said. “We're thrilled."

All the landscaping work needed couldn't be funded in 2018, but Neuwirth hopes the other half can be done next year.

