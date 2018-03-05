United Way of Stephens County in campaign’s final stretch

DUNCAN, OK (KSWO) - The United Way of Stephens County is coming close to meeting their fund-raising goal and they're hoping the community can step up to help them in the campaign's final stretch.

The organization has raised 300-thousand dollars which is just over 90 percent of their goal.



They're now calling on everyone they can to help them in the campaign's final days to raise the last 25-thousand still needed.



The money raised goes toward the group's 14 partner agencies, which include the Duncan Senior Citizens Center, Gabriel's House Academy and Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma.



Donations can be dropped off at the United Way office in Duncan.

