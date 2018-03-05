Caddo County home invasion suspects sought

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are searching for two home invasion suspects. It follows a weekend crime west of Fort Cobb.

The sheriff's department got a call that three armed men broke into someone's home Saturday evening. Details on what happened are not clear, but two suspects reportedly drove off and a third ran about a quarter-mile before he was caught. He's been identified as Stephen Hawzipta of Tahlequah. He was charged Monday with attempted robbery with a weapon.

Investigators now have warrants for two other men charged with the crime. They are Montana Beaver and Damond Dailey, both of Anadarko.

If you have any information on where to find them, call the Caddo County Sheriff's Department at (405) 247-5700.

