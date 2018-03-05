Caddo County home invasion suspects sought - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Caddo County home invasion suspects sought

By Monte Brown, Anchor
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Caddo County authorities are searching for two home invasion suspects. It follows a weekend crime west of Fort Cobb.

The sheriff's department got a call that three armed men broke into someone's home Saturday evening. Details on what happened are not clear, but two suspects reportedly drove off and a third ran about a quarter-mile before he was caught. He's been identified as Stephen Hawzipta of Tahlequah. He was charged Monday with attempted robbery with a weapon.

Investigators now have warrants for two other men charged with the crime. They are Montana Beaver and Damond Dailey, both of Anadarko.
If you have any information on where to find them, call the Caddo County Sheriff's Department at (405) 247-5700.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

