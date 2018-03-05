LHS students win poetry reading contest

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A pair of Lawton High School poets have been recognized for their talents – and one will represent their school in Washington D.C.



On Saturday, Kristine Guerrero became the 2018 Oklahoma Poetry Out Loud State Champion, while LaDaesha Dubose-Porter took 3rd place.

The two also competed in the 2017 poetry reading competition, where Guerrero similarly took the top spot.

In April, Guerrero will head to Washington for the National Championship.

