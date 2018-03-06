GRAPHIC DETAILS: Chickasha couple arrested in case of child negl - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

GRAPHIC DETAILS: Chickasha couple arrested in case of child neglect

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
A Chickasha couple was arrested and charged with child neglect, endangerment after police found a disturbing scene. (Source KSWO) A Chickasha couple was arrested and charged with child neglect, endangerment after police found a disturbing scene. (Source KSWO)

Chickasha police have arrested two people accused of child neglect and endangerment.

According to The Express-Star, police were called to reports of a toddler walking near U.S. 62 in Chickasha. When officers arrived, they found the child and spoke with neighbors who said this was not the first time the three-year-old had been out on its own.

Around that time a man approached the officers and identified himself as Darien Jeffers, he said he was the baby's father. He told police that he and the mother, Jazzmine Bennett, had left the child and another baby to go get something to eat. Officers then went to go check the home and found a baby crying. 

According to a report, police found the child in a dirty diaper which was leaking. The officer started looking for supplies to change the baby's diaper but was unable to find anything. While washing the baby in the sink, the officer stated that small pieces of skin were falling off of the baby.

In the report, the officer also stated that there was rodent feces in the baby's crib, dried milk in a sippy cup as well as food and feces stains. Drug paraphernalia was also found in the residence.

The children were taken into protective custody and transported to Grady County Hospital to be checked by doctors.

Jeffers and Bennett were arrested and booked into the Grady County Jail.

