UPDATE: Homes destroyed by large grass fire in north Cache

A large fire in Cache burned multiple structures on Tuesday afternoon as wind quickly pushed it out of control.

The fire happened around 1:45 p.m. near Highway 115 and Oak Street. Cache police evacuated residents on the north side of Oak Street while multiple fire departments responded in an attempt to get it under control.

Videos we received from crews on scene and from viewers show multiple structures on fire. Officials tell us a trailer home and another home were destroyed in the fire, two families living in those houses lost everything. A camper, shed and another vehicle were destroyed in the fire as well. There have been no injuries reported at this time.

Police shut down the area from 8th Street (Highway 115) to 4th Street and Oak and Cherry Streets while crews worked to control the situation.

The American Red Cross says if you need assistance, call 405-228-9500.

Cache Public Schools held students who live north of town until firefighters gave them the all-clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.