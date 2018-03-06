Boles wins OK House District 51 seat

MARLOW, OK (KSWO) - Voters in Oklahoma House District 51 made their voices heard Tuesday, voting in Republican Brad Boles of Marlow to represent them in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.

Boles won the seat with 72 percent of the vote. District 51 covers Grady, Stephens and McClain counties, which includes parts of Duncan, Marlow and Chickasha. Boles ran against Democrat Charles Murdock, also from Marlow.

Boles replaces Scott Biggs of Chickasha, who resigned last year when President Trump appointed him as Farm Service Agency state director.

House Speaker Charles McCall issued a statement congratulating Boles on his victory: "Rep. Boles will be a welcome addition to the House Republican Caucus, and I congratulate him for earning the privilege of serving citizens in the Legislature. Representing Oklahomans at the Capitol is an honor, and I am certain he will serve House District 51 well. Rep. Boles garnered nearly 75 percent of the votes in his election, and that is evidence that he is well qualified to serve and has a broad base of support throughout his district."

