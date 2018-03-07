Norman police issue Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old

Victor Minjarez is accused of taking his son and refusing to return him to his mother. (Source NPD)

7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)

The Norman Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old.

According to a press release, the boy's father, 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez, took 7-month-old Jody Minjarez after violently attacking the boy's mother on February 19. On February 23, the mother received a protective order against Minjarez, ordering him to return the child. On February 28, Minjarez texted a friend telling her to tell the mother she would never see the child again.

Minjarez is believed to be driving either a light blue BMW sedan or a white Cadillac Escalade, license plate 128-KNQ.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 911 or the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

