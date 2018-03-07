Norman police issue Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Norman police issue Amber Alert for missing 7-month-old

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD) 7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)
Victor Minjarez is accused of taking his son and refusing to return him to his mother. (Source NPD) Victor Minjarez is accused of taking his son and refusing to return him to his mother. (Source NPD)
NORMAN, Ok (KSWO) -

The Norman Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old.

According to a press release, the boy's father, 31-year-old Victor Manuel Minjarez, took 7-month-old Jody Minjarez after violently attacking the boy's mother on February 19. On February 23, the mother received a protective order against Minjarez, ordering him to return the child. On February 28, Minjarez texted a friend telling her to tell the mother she would never see the child again. 

Minjarez is believed to be driving either a light blue BMW sedan or a white Cadillac Escalade, license plate 128-KNQ.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact 911 or the Norman Police Department at 405-321-1444.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly