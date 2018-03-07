Oklahoma Education Association moves up their walkout date - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma Education Association moves up their walkout date

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
OKLAHOMA CITY, Ok (KSWO) -

The Oklahoma Education Association says they will "accelerate" their timeline for their scheduled teacher walk out across the state.

On Tuesday, the OEA said the date they set was April 23. On Wednesday, through a Facebook post, OEA President Alicia Priest said their new walkout date is April 2.

The OEA will be holding a press conference in Oklahoma City on Thursday. 

