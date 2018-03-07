FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Morgan Harless

Eight years of showing pigs and she has the hardware to show it. Morgan Harless has traveled to the World Pork Expo in Iowa, the American Royal in Kansas City, and several national shows across Oklahoma. In 2014, she showed the Champion Hamp Gilt at the National Southwest Regional Show and won Reserve Grand Champion at the Oklahoma State Fair.

"It takes a lot of hard work and dedication to work with your projects every day," Harless said. "I come out and feed and walk and brush them every single day, every morning and every evening."

In addition to showing, she competes in livestock judging and speech contests. Morgan is also involved in the school's Garden Buddies Program.

"We work with the special needs students in the Elgin Public Schools program," she said. "We work with them on their motor skills through gardening and we teach them different ways to garden and work with plants."

Morgan also serves as the Elgin FFA Chapter President a role she never thought she'd have. Her ag teachers, Cameron Dale and Marty Jones however, saw her potential right off the bat.

"She loves to be constantly working, trying to better those around her," Jones said. "She's preparing the next generation as a senior in high school and I think that allows her to stand out from the crowd."

"To see her journey to come and serve as the chapter president, to put in that work ethic we always saw has been rewarding," Dale said. "She's just a special student that I'm going to be sad to see leave in May."

Morgan says she wouldn't be who she is today without FFA. The organization has taught her countless life lessons, but the biggest one, to make every moment count.

"Go all out, don't hesitate, don't be afraid to branch out and try new things because those will be the experiences that will last a lifetime," she said.

Morgan plans on attending Cameron University in the fall. Once she gets her general education out of the way, she'll apply to the Caddo/Kiowa Technology Center in Fort Cobb to pursue a career as a licensed physical therapist assistant.

