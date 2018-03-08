Amber Alert canceled after body found

7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)

Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

The man arrested in connection with the Amber Alert, Victor Minjarez, has been arrested on two complaints including murder and desecrating a human corpse, according to Oklahoma County jail records.

Oklahoma City police found Minjarez about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Venice Boulevard.

According to a press release, Victor Manuel Minjarez, the boy's father, took 7-month-old Jody Minjarez after violently attacking the boy's mother on February 19. On February 23, the mother received a protective order against Minjarez, ordering him to return the child. On February 28, Minjarez texted a friend telling her to tell the mother she would never see the child again.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the cause and manner of the death.

