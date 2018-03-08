Cotton County Courthouse evacuated after military round brought to sheriff's office

The sheriff's department cordoned off the area around the courthouse due to the possible threat. (Source KSWO)

The Fort Sill EOD team was called in to assist the Cotton County with handling a military round which was brought to them by a farmer. (Source KSWO)

The Cotton County Courthouse was evacuated after a military round was brought into the Sheriff's Department.

According to Sheriff Kent Simpson, a farmer found the round in his pasture and brought it to the department. The farmer handed the round to a deputy and walked away. The deputy has placed the round in the grass outside the courthouse and an EOD crew from Fort Sill is en route to deal with the situation.

We have a crew on their way to Walters and will have more information as it becomes available.

