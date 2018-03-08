Flu deaths rise to 228 in Oklahoma

The number of flu deaths continued to rise this flu season according to new numbers released by the OSDH. (Source KSWO)

Flu deaths continued to rise last week according to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

The number of deaths in the state has reached 228, with over 4,300 people being hospitalized for the flu since September 1, 2017.

According to the report, 25 of the deaths and 474 of the hospitalizations have happened in the southwest part of the state.

Experts say the worse part of the flu season is over and they expect to see the numbers begin to drop.

