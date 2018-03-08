Lawton Constitution to be sold to Southern Newspapers

The local owners of the Lawton Constitution have sold the newspaper to a Texas-based company. (Source Facebook)

LAWTON, Okla. (AP) - Owners of The Lawton Constitution have announced plans to sell the southwestern Oklahoma newspaper to a Houston-based company.

Lawton businessmen and brothers Brad Burgess and Bill Burgess Jr. said in a news release Thursday they have entered into an agreement with Southern Newspapers. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The Burgess brothers bought the paper in 2012. Brad Burgess said in a statement that he and his brother "have enjoyed being stewards of this important community institution."

Southern Newspapers owner and CEO Lissa Walls said in a statement her company specializes in community newspapers and that she looks forward to working with local leaders.

The privately held company has 15 papers in Texas and Alabama. The 16,500-daily circulation Constitution will be its first in Oklahoma.

