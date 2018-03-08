Norman police release timeline of events in Jody Minjarez incide - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Norman police release timeline of events in Jody Minjarez incident

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD) 7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)

    7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)
    7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)

    Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

    Investigators say they have found a body and believe it to be that of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, the center of an Oklahoma Amber Alert issued Wednesday.

    7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)
    7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)7-month-old Jody Minjarez was taken by his father in mid-February. (Source NPD)

    The Norman Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old.

    The Norman Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old.

NORMAN, Ok (KSWO) -

This is a verbatim timeline of events which was released by the Norman Police Department in the case of Jody Minjarez who was taken by his father and later found dead in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

February 19, 2018: The victim, the mother of 7-month-old Jody Minjarez, reports to the Norman Police Department that she was assaulted by 31-year-old Victor Minjarez and left the residence with the child. The victim reported that she expected Victor Minjarez to return with Jody like he did the last time an incident of this nature occurred.

February 20, 2018: The case regarding this incident was assigned to a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division. The detective contacted the victim and encouraged her to obtain a Victim Protective Order (VPO).   

February 23, 2018: Detectives conduct an interview of the victim. The victim informs the detective that she has obtained a VPO. A Cleveland County Judge ordered the return of the child to the victim on the VPO. During the interview, the victim stated that she did not believe Jody to be in danger, and that Minjarez had taken him in the past for approximately five days before returning him. Detectives made several attempts to locate Minjarez and Jody without success.    

February 28, 2018: A friend of the victim received a text message that they assumed to be from Minjarez stating the victim would never see Jody again.  

March 1, 2018: Detectives requested DHS petition the courts for a temporary emergency custody for the victim. The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office declined this request. Detectives continued to work to locate Minjarez and Jody without success.  

March 6, 2018: Detectives determined that based upon all of the information received during the investigation, the unknown whereabouts of Victor Minjarez and Jody, and the concerning text message that they would request the assistance of the public. A press release requesting assistance along with listing Jody as a missing and endangered child was sent to the media. Multiple tips were followed up on throughout the night but Minjarez and Jody were not located.  

March 7, 2018: Detectives determined that Minjarez should have been aware that both he and Jody were being sought due to the overwhelming media coverage. When neither Minjarez nor Jody was located, detectives determined that the criteria for an Amber Alert were met including the required element of abduction. Detectives also learned that Minjarez had stolen a vehicle, which further heightened the concern. At this point an Amber Alert was requested. After reviewing the information, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) determined that this information met the criteria and an Amber Alert was issued.  Several hours later, Minjarez was located and taken into custody. The body of a child believed to be 7-month-old Jody Minjarez was also located at the residence in Oklahoma City where Victor Minjarez was taken into custody. 
 

