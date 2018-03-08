High school bowling teams celebrate championship victories - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

High school bowling teams celebrate championship victories

By Alexander Figueroa, Producer
Connect
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO
Source: KSWO Source: KSWO

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) Lawtons high school bowling teams met at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center to celebrate their recent victory at the state championships.

The MacArthur co-ed team, along with the Eisenhower boys and girls teams, signed their championship banners after the past weeks tournament victories.

The teams also held a mini-tournament of their own for fun, playing against their parents and guardians to give the adults a taste of what they've been doing.

It was an evening of fun and celebration but for bowling program manager Kelly Wright, the night was also about recognizing what it took for the teams to make it to state.

"All I'm gonna say is this is an awesome program, the kids work their behinds off in order to make it to state, to prove that they are the best team in the state of Oklahoma, she said.

The MacArthur co-ed team and the Eisenhower girls team both took first place at the championship, while the Eisenhower boys team won second place.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly