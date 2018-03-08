High school bowling teams celebrate championship victories

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – Lawton’s high school bowling teams met at the Twin Oaks Bowling Center to celebrate their recent victory at the state championships.

The MacArthur co-ed team, along with the Eisenhower boys and girls teams, signed their championship banners after the past week’s tournament victories.



The teams also held a mini-tournament of their own for fun, playing against their parents and guardians to give the adults a taste of what they've been doing.



It was an evening of fun and celebration – but for bowling program manager Kelly Wright, the night was also about recognizing what it took for the teams to make it to state.

"All I'm gonna say is this is an awesome program, the kids work their behinds off in order to make it to state, to prove that they are the best team in the state of Oklahoma,” she said.

The MacArthur co-ed team and the Eisenhower girls team both took first place at the championship, while the Eisenhower boys team won second place.

